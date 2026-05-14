Aamir Khan begins 3 Idiots 2: Cast, storyline & a major twist - What we know so far!

New Delhi: Bollywood's Mr perfectionist Aamir Khan's one of the most celebrated films is 3 Idiots, where he played Rancho - is now all set to be back with a part 2, a cult classic that continues to enjoy immense love from audiences even today.

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3 Idiots 2: Cast, plot & new twist

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The much-awaited sequel to the iconic film was announced recently, leaving fans excited and curious about what the new chapter will explore. And now, a source has revealed that Aamir Khan has officially begun work on the sequel to the 2009 blockbuster.

According to an industry source, Aamir Khan has officially started working on the sequel to 3 Idiots. The project is presently in its pre-production phase, and it has been confirmed that the original trio, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi, are set to reprise their roles in the much-awaited follow-up.

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The source further revealed that the sequel will feature a major time leap, meaning the characters will no longer be at the same stage of life as seen in the 2009 film. Interestingly, the biggest twist surrounding the project is its timeline. While a time jump has been confirmed, it is still unclear whether the story will unfold before or after the events of the original film. The insider maintains that only Aamir currently knows the exact direction of the storyline. Meanwhile, Rajkumar Hirani, who helmed the original blockbuster, is also reportedly returning to direct the sequel.

About 3 Idiots

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots featured R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, and Mona Singh in key roles. The film became a cult favourite for its emotional storytelling, memorable college friendships, and strong message on the education system. A massive blockbuster worldwide, 3 Idiots crossed Rs 400 crore globally and also witnessed tremendous success in China, where it surpassed the box office collections of Avatar, making it one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated films.