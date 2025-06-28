Aamir Khan Hosts Special Screening Of Sitaare Zameen Par For UN Delegates

New Delhi: As Sitaare Zameen Par continues to make waves worldwide, Aamir Khan hosted a special screening of the film for United Nations representatives and foreign diplomats in the national capital, celebrating the film’s growing global recognition.

The screening, held in Delhi, was attended by several high-profile guests, including Kristina Ananina (First Secretary of the Russian Embassy), Austrian Ambassador Katharina Wieser, Member of Parliament Dr. Shashi Tharoor, and PVR INOX founder Ajay Bijli. Aamir Khan, known for his humility and minimalist style, warmly welcomed the dignitaries, engaging in conversations and posing for photographs.

The event was a testament to the film's powerful message and universal appeal. Billed as a spiritual successor to the 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par, Sitaare Zameen Par has struck a deep emotional chord with audiences, drawing praise for its uplifting narrative and heartwarming performances.

The team shared glimpses of the screening on social media, writing, "Honoured and delighted to showcase our film #SitaareZameenPar to Dr. Shashi Tharoor and esteemed delegates. @shashitharoor"

Take a Look:

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, best known for the acclaimed Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the film features Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles, alongside ten promising young actors: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

With music composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Sitaare Zameen Par is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, with Ravi Bhagchandka also serving as producer. The screenplay is penned by Divy Nidhi Sharma.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office

On Day 6 (Wednesday), Sitaare Zameen Par earned Rs 7.51 crore (all-India net), an impressive figure for a midweek release. With consistently strong numbers since its debut, the film’s total box office collection has reached Rs 82.01 crore. Its steady momentum highlights the growing connection with audiences, and the upcoming weekend is expected to drive collections even higher. More than just a commercial success, Sitaare Zameen Par is a heartfelt story that continues to resonate with millions.

The film was released in theatres on June 20, 2025, and continues to receive critical acclaim for its emotional depth and global storytelling.