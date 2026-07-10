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  • /Aamir Khan Productions joins hands with Melbourne Production House Mind Blowing Film 'Silkyara 41'

Aamir Khan Productions joins hands with Melbourne Production House Mind Blowing Film 'Silkyara 41'

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) shares on Instagram about 'Silkyara 41', a cinematic production between Amir Khan production, Mind Blowing Films, and Kabir Khan Films.
 

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 12:00 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
Aamir Khan Productions joins hands with Melbourne Production House Mind Blowing Film 'Silkyara 41'
Image Credit: Instagram

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