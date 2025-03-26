Aamir Khan Productions Tease BIG Reveal, Peak Fans' Excitement!
Aamir Khan Productions has an exciting line up of films including Sitaare Zameen Par and Lahore 1947.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: The Aamir Khan Productions recently hinted at a big reveal today, leaving fans excited. Taking to social media, Aamir Khan Productions shared a countdown clock ticking towards a BIG REVEAL. They further wrote:
"STAY TUNED... GOOD THINGS COME TO THOSE WHO WAIT"
Well, this has further piqued the excitement to see what Aamir Khan Productions has in store. The production house has a solid body of work to boast of, from Lagaan to Dangal - they have backed both critical and commercial successes.
Apart from this, Aamir Khan Productions has an exciting line up of films including Sitaare Zameen Par and Lahore 1947.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv