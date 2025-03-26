Aamir Khan Productions Tease BIG Reveal, Peak Fans' Excitement!

New Delhi: The Aamir Khan Productions recently hinted at a big reveal today, leaving fans excited. Taking to social media, Aamir Khan Productions shared a countdown clock ticking towards a BIG REVEAL. They further wrote:

"STAY TUNED... GOOD THINGS COME TO THOSE WHO WAIT"

Well, this has further piqued the excitement to see what Aamir Khan Productions has in store. The production house has a solid body of work to boast of, from Lagaan to Dangal - they have backed both critical and commercial successes.

Apart from this, Aamir Khan Productions has an exciting line up of films including Sitaare Zameen Par and Lahore 1947.