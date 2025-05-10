Aamir Khan Pushes 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Release Date: Reports

The release date of the upcoming film 'Sitaare Zameen Par', which stars Aamir Khan, has been pushed. The film was earlier scheduled to release on June 20, 2025. However, the makers haven't locked in the new release date.

The release date has been pushed in the wake of the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. A source close to the production house confirmed, "Concerning the ongoing developments at the country’s borders and the nationwide alert, Aamir Khan Productions have decided to postpone their upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par's trailer. Our thoughts are with the brave hearts of our armed forces who remain steadfast in protecting the nation. As responsible citizens, we believe it is important to respond with unity and restraint during this time".

The film is a spiritual sequel to Aamir's directorial debut ‘Taare Zameen Par’. Earlier, the makers of the film had unveiled the official poster, which featured Aamir Khan along with 10 debutant actors, hinting at yet another joyful, refreshing and enchanting tale on the horizon.

With the film Aamir Khan Productions is launching 10 debutant actors, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Captivating and intriguing, the first look has ignited excitement to see more from the film. Moreover, with ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, the audience will witness Aamir Khan’s return to the big screen after his 2022 film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which was the official Indian remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer ‘Forrest Gump’. This time Aamir will be seen opposite Genelia Deshmukh.

The poster clearly suggests that he is set to deliver something truly special with this much-awaited film. The film is helmed by R. S. Prasanna, who is known for directing ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, a barrier-breaking blockbuster.

He has consistently created thought-provoking and captivating cinema. The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma.

The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.