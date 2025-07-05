Aamir Khan Receives Special Recognition Award From Exhibitors Across The Nation For Sitaare Zameen Par

New Delhi: Sitaare Zameen Par, the heartfelt spiritual sequel to Aamir Khan’s beloved Taare Zameen Par, has captured the hearts of audiences and critics alike, emerging as one of this year’s most cherished theatrical releases. Featuring a talented ensemble of 10 promising newcomers, the film’s touching narrative of hope, laughter, and emotion resonated deeply, marking a standout success amid a growing trend of direct OTT releases.

To celebrate this remarkable achievement, multiplex exhibitors across India came together to host a special evening honoring the film’s outstanding box office performance. The event was graced by none other than Aamir Khan himself, who was warmly felicitated with tokens of appreciation by cinema owners and exhibitors.

Sharing moments from the event on social media, PVR Cinemas remarked, “When the Sitaare align, magic happens! PVR INOX Pictures and Cinepolis joined forces to celebrate this cinematic triumph with exhibitors from across the country. Cheers to Sitaare Zameen Par and a night full of cinema celebration!”

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan headlined the 16th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne as the chief guest. The actor was excited to showcase some of his most cherished work at the prestigious event, where Indian cinema was celebrated on a global platform.

Expressing his gratitude, the PK actor said he felt humbled and thrilled to join a festival that truly celebrated the richness and diversity of Indian cinema. Sharing his excitement, Aamir said to IANS, "I'm humbled and thrilled to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It's a festival that truly celebrates the spirit of Indian cinema in all its diversity and richness. I look forward to engaging with audiences, sharing some of my most cherished work, and being part of conversations that celebrate the power of film."

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh alongside the 10 rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, famed for the blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the film features lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is penned by Divy Nidhi Sharma, with production led by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit alongside B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka.

Released in theatres on June 20, 2025, Sitaare Zameen Par stands as a shining example of the power of cinema to unite audiences on the big screen.