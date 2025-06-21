Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par Becomes One The Most Loved Film Of The Year, Wins Hearts Nationwide

New Delhi: After much anticipation, Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par has finally hit theatres and it’s nothing short of a celebration. The spiritual sequel to his beloved 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par is garnering overwhelming love and positive reviews from audiences across the country. Ever since the project was announced, the film had viewers hooked with its emotional promise and powerful narrative.

An inspiring and heartwarming tale, Sitaare Zameen Par also marks the grand launch of 10 promising debutants alongside Aamir Khan, adding to the buzz and excitement around its release.

Now that the film is out, it has opened to a thunderous nationwide response. Its opening-day collection stands at an impressive ₹11.7 crore. With glowing reviews and strong word-of-mouth pouring in, Sitaare Zameen Par is gaining momentum rapidly and is expected to soar even higher at the box office over the weekend.

Aamir Khan Productions proudly introduces 10 rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Directed by R. S. Prasanna — who previously helmed the barrier-breaking Shubh Mangal Saavdhan — this film marks one of his biggest collaborations to date with Aamir Khan Productions.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles, alongside the 10 debutants. The lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, with music composed by the acclaimed trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is penned by Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with Ravi Bhagchandka also serving as producer.

Sitaare Zameen Par was released in theatres on June 20, 2025.