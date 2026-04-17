Aamir Khan shares personal story that inspired Ek Din’s theme - WATCH

New Delhi: Actor-producer Aamir Khan is gearing up for his upcoming production Ek Din, featuring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan. The film is already generating buzz for its emotional storyline and romantic theme.

“One Day Can Change”: Aamir Reflects on Personal Experience

In a video shared on social media, Aamir Khan recalled a pivotal moment from his early career that changed the course of his life. He spoke about losing a play he was deeply invested in, an experience that initially felt like a setback but ultimately became a turning point that led to his first major break.

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The actor drew a parallel between his experience and the central theme of Ek Din, which explores how a single day can transform an entire life.

Promoting the film, Aamir Khan Productions shared a message highlighting the theme, stating that sometimes one day is enough to change everything. Fans have been encouraged to share their own “Ek Din” stories using a dedicated hashtag, with a chance to meet the cast.

Ek Din Storyline

The trailer introduces a tender love story set across workplaces and unexpected life events. Junaid Khan plays a shy young man who silently admires a lively colleague played by Sai Pallavi. He captioned the post, "Sometimes, all it takes is one day to change your whole life Tell us about your Ek Din using #EkDin And stand a chance to meet the star cast Watch #EkDin only in theatres on 1st May 2026.”

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The narrative takes a dramatic turn when Sai’s character suffers an accident in Japan and is diagnosed with Transient Global Amnesia (TGA), leaving her with selective memory loss in which she remembers only Junaid, the man who once saved her life.

Also Read | ‘Ek Din’ trailer out: Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi’s magical love story takes emotional twist with memory loss

A Reunion of Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan

Ek Din also marks a long-awaited reunion between Mansoor Khan and Aamir Khan. The duo has previously collaborated on acclaimed films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Akele Hum Akele Tum, and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na.

Their return to the romance genre has sparked renewed excitement among audiences, who are eager to see their creative partnership on screen once again.