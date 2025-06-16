New Delhi: With just days to go before the highly anticipated release of Sitaare Zameen Par, the excitement surrounding the film is reaching fever pitch. Building on the emotional legacy of the 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par, this spiritual sequel promises a joyful journey brimming with heart, humor, and hope.

Adding to the growing anticipation, the makers have now unveiled a vibrant new track titled "Shubh Mangalam", infusing festive cheer into the countdown. Released across social media platforms, the song captures the spirit of celebration and features lead stars Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, and the film’s ensemble of 10 young talents dancing with infectious energy.

Sharing the song on social media, the team wrote:

"#ShubhMangalam just dropped, press play & start the celebrations! Song Out Now! Watch #SitaareZameenPar 20th June Only in Theatres. Trailer out now."

Sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Amitabh Bhattacharya, with music by the iconic trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the song features lyrics penned by Bhattacharya himself. “Shubh Mangalam” blends traditional wedding rhythms with cinematic flair, making it an instant addition to celebratory playlists.

Produced under the Aamir Khan Productions banner, Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by R.S. Prasanna, best known for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The film showcases 10 rising child actors—Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar—all making their debut in this heartfelt narrative.

Also starring Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, the film’s screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, with Aparna Purohit, B. Shrinivas Rao, and Ravi Bhagchandka joining Aamir Khan as producers.

Sitaare Zameen Par arrives in theatres on 20th June 2025, promising an emotional, uplifting cinematic experience for audiences of all ages.