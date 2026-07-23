Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /Movies
  • /Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots re-releasing in theatres? Vidhu Vinod Chopra refutes reports, calls it 'false'

Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots re-releasing in theatres? Vidhu Vinod Chopra refutes reports, calls it 'false'

3 Idiots re-releasing in theatres? The film starred Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi in the title roles, while Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Mona Singh and Omi Vaidya play supporting roles.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 10:10 AM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 10:10 AM IST
Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots re-releasing in theatres? Vidhu Vinod Chopra refutes reports, calls it 'false'

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 13 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots re-releasing in theatres? Vidhu Vinod Chopra refutes reports, calls it 'false'
3 Idiots3 min ago
2
CJP protest3 min ago
3
RBI13 min ago
4
itr filing 202626 min ago
5
Jana Nayagan review26 min ago