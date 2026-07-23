New Delhi: Social media has been abuzz with speculation around Aamir Khan's '3 Idiots' re-releasing in cinemas. However, looks like it is not actually happening. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial is not re-releasing and this has been confirmed by the production house, calling such reports false and factually incorrect.
Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra refuted the alleged media reports claiming the re-release of 3 Idiots in theatres on September 4.
Vidhu Vinod Chopra shared an announcement through his production house, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films, stating that the media reports 'claiming that 3 Idiots will be re-released on 4th September are false and factually incorrect.
He wrote on his Instagram handle, "With reference to recent media reports claiming that 3 Idiots will be re-released on 4th September, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films would like to clarify that these reports are false and factually incorrect."
"We request members of the media and fans to rely solely on official announcements made through Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films' verified channels. We urge media publications to refrain from publishing or circulating unverified information," wrote Vidhu Vinod Chopra.
Recently, Aamir Khan closed the London Indian Film Festival (LIFF) with a special appearance for the screening of Lagaan. The actor was present at the post‑screening conversation reflecting on the film’s legacy 25 years after its release.
Aamir was asked about Sonam Wangchuk, whose life is widely believed to have inspired his character, Rancho, in the blockbuster 3 Idiots. Answering the question about the movie and his current health, Aamir said, “No, that is not true actually. That is a misconception. I didn’t know about Mr Sonam at that time when we were doing the film, 3 Idiots. I saw a video of Chatur just recently, and he said that. But he is wrong. Maybe that is what Chatur was thinking, but I want to tell you that neither Raju nor Abhijat (Rajkumar Hirani or Abhijat Joshi), who are the two writers, we didn’t know about Mr Sonam. However, what Mr Sonam is doing is good work in any case. He doesn’t have to be based on a character of 3 idiots for us to respect him and the work that he does. I wanted to share this from a factual point of view."
The actor was further prodded on about Wangchuk's growing health concerns as he continues his indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. “All of us are very concerned for his health and his life. We hope it ends well. All of us are hoping that he ends his fast,” Aamir said.
'3 Idiots' is written, edited and directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film starred Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi in the title roles, while Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Mona Singh and Omi Vaidya play supporting roles.
The film presented a satirical drama on the education system of India through a story of three students at an Indian engineering college and is a satire about the intrinsic paternalism under the Indian education system.
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