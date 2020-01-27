Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' first look poster unveiled – See inside

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan is these days busy shooting for his much-hyped upcoming project 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood's blockbuster hit 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks.

The venture is helmed by 'Secret Superstar' director Advait Chandan. The makers have unveiled the first look poster of the movie introducing Aamir in and as Laal Singh Chaddha.

The superstar took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...Laal Singh Chaddha.

Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...Laal Singh Chaddha. pic.twitter.com/aXI1PM8HIw — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 18, 2019

The film was announced on Aamir's 54th birthday last year and Christmas 2020 has been locked as the release date of the movie. It is produced by Aamir and wife Kiran Rao.

Reportedly, 'Lal Singh Chaddha' will be shot pan India covering around 100 different locations and this is for the first time that a Hindi film will be shot at so many places.

It stars Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite Aamir in the lead. The two will be seen uniting on-screen after 2009 hit film '3 Idiots'.