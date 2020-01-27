हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
laal singh chaddha

Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' first look poster unveiled – See inside

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is helmed by 'Secret Superstar' director Advait Chandan. 

Aamir Khan&#039;s &#039;Laal Singh Chaddha&#039; first look poster unveiled – See inside
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan is these days busy shooting for his much-hyped upcoming project 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood's blockbuster hit 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks.

The venture is helmed by 'Secret Superstar' director Advait Chandan. The makers have unveiled the first look poster of the movie introducing Aamir in and as Laal Singh Chaddha.

The superstar took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...Laal Singh Chaddha.

The film was announced on Aamir's 54th birthday last year and Christmas 2020 has been locked as the release date of the movie. It is produced by Aamir and wife Kiran Rao.

Reportedly, 'Lal Singh Chaddha' will be shot pan India covering around 100 different locations and this is for the first time that a Hindi film will be shot at so many places.

It stars Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite Aamir in the lead. The two will be seen uniting on-screen after 2009 hit film '3 Idiots'.

 

Tags:
laal singh chaddhaAamir khanKareena Kapoor
Next
Story

Entertainment News: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Street Dancer 3D' sets Box Office on fire!

Must Watch

PT10M56S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day, Jan 27, 2020