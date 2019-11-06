Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' release date announced—Watch first teaser

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan will be seen in and as 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The film is the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood bigwig Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump'. The actor made this announcement on his 54th birthday this year.

The makers have now released the first announcement teaser of the movie which shares the date when the movie will hit the screens. Christmas 2020 has been locked as the release date of the movie which is being helmed by 'Secret Superstar' director Advait Chandan.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details with fans. He wrote: “All set for #Christmas2020 release... Aamir Khan in #LaalSinghChaddha... Costars Kareena Kapoor Khan... Inspired by the classic #ForrestGump... Directed by Advait Chandan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen opposite Aamir in the movie. The two have previously worked together in '3 Idiots'.

Reportedly, 'Lal Singh Chaddha' will be shot pan India covering around 100 different locations and this is for the first time that a Hindi film will be shot at so many places.