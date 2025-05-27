New Delhi: Bollywood icon Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, also a spiritual sequel to the 2007 critically acclaimed Taare Zameen Par, continues to generate significant buzz.

Previously, Khan unveiled the first poster of the film via Instagram, announcing that Sitaare Zameen Par is set to release in theatres on 20th June 2025.

While the theatrical release has been firmly locked in, reports from The Hollywood Reporter suggest that Aamir Khan is considering a bold new distribution strategy for the film's digital debut. According to sources close to the development, the actor is planning to bypass traditional OTT platforms and instead release Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube as a pay-per-view offering—roughly two months after its theatrical run concludes.

“Aamir doesn't want to release his films directly on streaming after their theatrical run, as it discourages viewers from watching movies on the big screen,” a source told The Hollywood Reporter India. “It is also a reason why there is no streaming logo on the poster of Sitaare Zameen Par."

The film stars Aamir Khan alongside Genelia Deshmukh and is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions in association with Ravi Bhagchandka and Aparna Purohit.

The project also boasts a powerful creative team with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music composed by the celebrated trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay has been written by Divy Nidhi Sharma.

However, it's important to note that no official confirmation has yet been made regarding the film’s potential YouTube pay-per-view release.

As anticipation continues to build, Sitaare Zameen Par is shaping up to be not only a cinematic event but also a possible game-changer in how Bollywood navigates theatrical-to-digital transitions.