Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow And Chalchitra Mandalee Reunite For Third Marathi Film: Krantijyoti Vidyalay – Marathi Madhyam

New Delhi: After delivering the commercial hit Jhimma 2 and the critically lauded Fussclass Dabhade, production houses Colour Yellow and Chalchitra Mandalee have officially announced their third collaboration: Krantijyoti Vidyalay – Marathi Madhyam.

The film is backed by acclaimed filmmaker Aanand L Rai and producer-actor Kshitee Jog, with Hemant Dhome returning as both director and writer. Staying true to their shared vision of telling meaningful regional stories, the film delves into the layered world of Marathi-medium education in India.

Carrying the evocative tagline “Aata Marathi Shala Bharnaar” (Now Marathi Schools Will Thrive), Krantijyoti Vidyalay aims to spotlight the struggles and triumphs of regional-language education, exploring both systemic issues and emotional journeys.

While the narrative remains under wraps, the project promises the same cultural authenticity and emotional depth that have become hallmarks of this creative team. The announcement was shared via an official post on social media, sparking early excitement among fans of Marathi cinema.

This marks Colour Yellow’s fourth Marathi-language venture, underlining the banner’s growing commitment to regional storytelling and content-driven cinema. With the legacy of their past successes, expectations are high for Krantijyoti Vidyalay – Marathi Madhyam, poised to be another impactful addition to the evolving landscape of Indian regional films.