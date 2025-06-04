Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan First Poster: Vikrant Massey And Shanaya Kapoor Look Like A Love-Struck Couple!

New Delhi: The upcoming romantic drama 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' headlined by Vikrant Massey and debutant Shanaya Kapoor, promises to captivate audiences with its engaging narrative, emotional depth, and the irresistible chemistry between the fresh pair.

Recently, the makers unveiled the film’s first poster, featuring Vikrant and Shanaya captured in a sweet moment of love at a carnival radiating a romantic and a mesmerizing vibe altogether.

Shanaya Kapoor's Debut

In her much-anticipated Bollywood debut, Shanaya Kapoor stars alongside the dynamic Vikrant Massey, known for his effortless screen presence and soft charm. Together, Vikrant and Shanaya make for an on-screen pair that feels fresh, magnetic, and certain to keep audiences hooked. While the poster offers just a glimpse of their heartwarming chemistry, viewers are eager to see how they complement each other in their first outing together.

More than just a musical romance, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan weaves heartfelt emotions with soulful music by Vishal Mishra promising tunes that will stay with you and rekindle your belief in the magic of love.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Release

Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, and produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is directed by Santosh Singh and written by Mansi Bagla, with music composed by Vishal Mishra. With Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor leading the way, this musical romance is all set to steal hearts when it releases in cinemas on July 11, 2025.

FAQs

Q. What is Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan release date?

The romance drama is set to release on July 11, 2025.

Q. Who stars in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan?

It stars Vikrant Massey opposite Shanaya Kapoor, marking her big screen debut.