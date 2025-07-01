Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Trailer: Vikrant Massey And Shanaya Kapoor’s Love Story Sees Beyond Sight - WATCH

New Delhi: The trailer of the much-anticipated romantic drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, starring Vikrant Massey and debutante Shanaya Kapoor, was officially launched in Mumbai today. The film promises a heartfelt love story that explores the emotional spectrum of young romance, from the warmth of first encounters to the pain of heartbreak and the pull of destiny.

Set against a soulful musical backdrop, the trailer offers a glimpse into a narrative that blends innocence with emotional complexity. Vikrant Massey steps into uncharted romantic territory, showcasing a fresh side of his acting range, while Shanaya Kapoor impresses in her debut performance with a poised and expressive presence that defies her newcomer status.

Directed by Santosh Singh and written by Mansi Bagla, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is positioned as a return to classic Bollywood romance, combining emotional storytelling with melodious music by Vishal Mishra. The score adds a deeply nostalgic and emotional tone to the film, which seeks to rekindle the charm of love stories from Bollywood's golden era.

Watch The Trailer Here:

The trailer launch event was attended by the film’s lead cast along with producer duo Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla, and Zee Studios’ Umesh Bansal. Shanaya’s parents, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, were also present to support her debut.

The makers of the musical romantic film had previously unveiled a song, offering a glimpse into the touching and heartwarming chemistry between Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor. This thoughtfully curated on-screen experience promises to capture the purity of their emotions, drawing audiences into a truly heartfelt journey.

Speaking about the song, composer Vishal Mishra said, “Composing ‘Nazara’ for Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan has been one of the most personal journeys for me. From the very first note, I wanted to create a melody that feels timeless, something that quietly tugs at your heart and stays with you. The lyrics are woven with innocence and emotion, echoing the tender magic of first love and serendipitous meetings. ‘Nazara’ is a celebration of vulnerability, of the kind of love that catches you by surprise and lingers like a memory. I truly hope it makes people believe in love all over again.”

Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is slated for a theatrical release on July 11, 2025, and is being billed as the perfect monsoon romance for cinema-goers.