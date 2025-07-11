Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan X Review: Netizens Call Shanaya Kapoor Starrer A 'Visually Beautiful' Film

New Delhi: The much-awaited romantic drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan hit the silver screen today, Friday, July 11, marking a significant moment in Bollywood as it introduces debutante Shanaya Kapoor in her first leading role. Paired opposite the ever-versatile Vikrant Massey, the film promises an emotional journey wrapped in romance, deception, and self-discovery.

Produced by Zee Studios in collaboration with Mini Films, the film has been generating buzz for weeks, largely due to its unique premise and fresh pairing.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan follows the story of a passionate theatre artist (played by Shanaya Kapoor), who pretends to be blind as part of her intense method acting process. During her experiment, she meets a charming and soft-spoken man (played by Vikrant Massey), who is genuinely visually impaired, although she initially believes otherwise. What follows is a layered, evolving relationship where mistaken identities and emotional revelations lead to a deeply felt connection between the two characters.

Netizens were quick to pour in their reactions following the film’s release. Here's how social media is responding:

"Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan" एक visually beautiful फिल्म है, जिसमें Vikrant Massey की performance दिल छू जाती है।

Romance और emotions का अच्छा balance है, लेकिन screenplay थोड़ा predictable है और कुछ scenes unnecessarily dragged लगते हैं। Rating: 3.5/5

Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan" एक visually beautiful फिल्म है, जिसमें Vikrant Massey की performance दिल छू जाती है।

Romance और emotions का अच्छा balance है, लेकिन screenplay थोड़ा predictable है और कुछ scenes unnecessarily dragged लगते हैं। Rating: 3.5/5



Highlights:

Vikrant… pic.twitter.com/VyMis6XmL6 — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) July 11, 2025

This review highlights the film’s visual beauty and strong performances, especially praising Vikrant Massey’s emotional depth. However, it also mentions that the screenplay feels a bit predictable and has a few overly stretched moments.

Another fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to share, "#AankhonKiGustaakhiyanReview: A DECENT AFFAIR. Rating: 3/5

#AankhonKiGustaakhiyan is a fresh warmth of love which is visually beautiful. Cinematography is the USP of the film. #VikrantMassey have done a great job as always. The Debutante

About #ShanayaKapoor, According to her first film she does well. A lot to learn and I believe she will improve. Honestly, Great.

The storyline is okayish, not the bad and nor the extraordinary. You can give it a watch."

#AankhonKiGustaakhiyanReview: A DECENT AFFAIR.



Rating: 3*/5 #AankhonKiGustaakhiyan is a fresh warmth of love which is visually beautiful. Cinematography is the USP of the film. #VikrantMassey have done a great job as always. The Debutante



About #ShanayaKapoor,… pic.twitter.com/fkBoUjOP26 — Suryakant Dholakhandi (@maadalaadlahere) July 11, 2025

This reaction reflects a balanced view, applauding the film's aesthetics and Massey’s performance while acknowledging Shanaya’s potential. The fan also praises the cinematography as one of the film’s biggest strengths.

Another review added, "#AankhonKiGustaakhiyan is a feel-good film. The story is simple and deeply rooted in emotions. #VikrantMassey is outstanding as always and debutante #ShanayaKapoor has the spark and will shine in the future. Definitely worth a watch."

#AankhonKiGustaakhiyan is a feel good film. The story is simple and deeply rooted in emotions #VikrantMassey is outstanding as always and debutante #ShanayaKapoor has the spark and will shine in the future. Definitely worth a watch. pic.twitter.com/rUejtgvDse — Rishiraj Reviewzzzz (@RishirajNa90620) July 11, 2025

Many fans took to Instagram as well, showering love on the movie and its stars. Some enthusiastic comments included:

"Wah, my Shanaya, the future Czarina of Bollywood! Brilliant, fantastic n awesome movie, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Great direction, your powerful performance rocks. Vikrant is superb. Will definitely watch you multiple times!"

"This pairing screams raw emotion and depth, can already feel the magic brewing!"

The film’s romantic poster also made waves online, with fans calling it, "Wow, so romantic!."

With Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Vikrant Massey once again proves his strength as a performer who brings emotional gravity to even the simplest of stories. Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor’s entry into Bollywood has sparked conversation, with many noting that while she has room to grow, she also shows promise and screen presence.

The verdict so far? A visually rich, emotionally warm film with strong performances and heartfelt moments, though the screenplay may feel familiar to seasoned viewers. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan may not be revolutionary, but it certainly has heart, and that’s more than enough for audiences looking for a soulful cinematic experience this weekend.