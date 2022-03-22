Abhishek Bachchan shares new poster from 'Dasvi', announces trailer release date

New Delhi: Abhishek Bachchan has shared a new poster of himself from his upcoming social comedy film ‘Dasvi’, where he can be seen donning the look of a Sardaar. The actor also informed his fans that the trailer of the film will launch at 11 am on Wednesday. “Chaudhrahat ki pagdi apni shaan hai, Ganga Ram Chaudhary humara naam hai. Kal aa rahe hain aap sab se milne trailer ke saath. #DasviTrailer out tomorrow at 11 am! #Dasvi,” Abhishek captioned his post.

Earlier, the actor also shared posters of his co-stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur on his Instagram.

Sharing the poster of Nimrat, Abhishek wrote, “Mhari Bimmo kati jeher hain! Milliye humari dharam patni Bimla Devi Chaudhary se! #DasviTrailer will be out tomorrow at 11 am! #Dasvi”.

He also shared Yami’s poster and wrote, “Jyoti ji badi sakht hain, trailer aane main abhi thoda waqt hain! #DasviTrailer out tomorrow at 11 am! #Dasvi”.

‘Dasvi’ is written by Ritesh Shah and directed by newcomer Tushar Jalota. The film is produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films production. The film is scheduled to release on Jio Cinema and Netflix from 7th of April 2022.