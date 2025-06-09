Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Stolen’ Trends In India And US, Celebrated For Story-Driven Success

New Delhi: In a cinematic landscape often dominated by big-budget spectacles, Abhishek Banerjee’s thriller "Stolen" has emerged as a surprising success, securing a spot in the Top 10 trending films on Prime Video in both India and the United States.

This content-driven thriller has resonated with viewers worldwide, earning widespread acclaim for its gripping storyline and powerful performances. Its popularity continues to soar, fueled by genuine word-of-mouth and positive chatter on social media.

A source from the production team stated, "In times when the discourse heavily centers around big-budget, high-octane entertainers, it’s heartening to see a film like 'Stolen' find its footing and succeed purely on the merit of its story and performances. The response has exceeded our expectations, both in India and internationally."

Lead actor Abhishek Banerjee, who has received praise for his performance, expressed his gratitude: "I'm overwhelmed. We made 'Stolen' with a lot of honesty, and to see it trending at the top and being loved so widely is incredibly emotional. It’s a great moment for audiences who are celebrating good cinema, regardless of scale. It gives hope to storytellers like us."

Ahead of its launch, Prime Video hosted an exclusive screening of the investigative crime thriller in Mumbai. Attendees responded enthusiastically, commending "Stolen" for its authentic storytelling, nuanced writing, and strong performances.

The film is led by executive producers Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikkhil Advani, and Vikramaditya Motwane. Directed by Karan Tejpal and produced by Gaurav Dhingra, "Stolen" is a Jungle Book Studio production.

Written by Tejpal alongside Dhingra and Swapnil Salkar, "Stolen" features a talented cast, including Abhishek Banerjee, Harish Khanna, Mia Maelzer, Sahidur Rahaman, and Shubham Vardhan in key roles.

"Stolen" is set to premiere on Prime Video on June 4.