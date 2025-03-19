New Delhi: Director Abhishek Kapoor's latest film Azaad, starring debutants Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan, is now streaming on Netflix and receiving an overwhelming response from movie buffs.

Since its OTT release, the film has reached a wider audience, with netizens praising its unique storytelling and the filmmakers’ ability to execute it with finesse. Many users took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts on Azaad.

Netizens react to Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial Azaad, praising its storytelling and debutants.

A user wrote, “Just watched Azaad and still pondering its box office failure. Perhaps audiences today have grown indifferent to the depth of human bonds, unable to appreciate the film’s poignant portrayal of unconditional love between humans and animals.”

Just watched Azad and still pondering its box office failure. Perhaps audiences today have grown indifferent to the depth of human bonds, unable to appreciate the film's poignant portrayal of unconditional love between humans and animals@Abhishekapoor #azaad @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/KDubEhQ9SY March 16, 2025

Another comment read, “#Sharingviewofmovie #Azaad Go watch blindly on #Netflix Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair & the director himself brilliantly wrote it & classically executed the film @Abhishekapoor this is how actors get launched, fantastic work & effort @AamanDevgan @irashathadani thanks @RonnieScrewvala”

#Sharingviewofmovie #Azaad Go watch blindly on #Netflix Ritesh Shah,Suresh Nair & the director himself brilliantly wrote it & classically executed the film @Abhishekapoor this is how actors get launched, fantastic work & effort @AamanDevgan @irashathadani thanks @RonnieScrewvala pic.twitter.com/WjdHuJer6k — SANKET GHOSH (@SANKETG88) March 18, 2025

One comment also read, “Finally #azaad on Netflix n totally loved it....how can theses type of movies doesn’t do very well m really surprised....#azaad horse stable boy Uyii amma and the most dashing #Ajaydevgn and our villain #mohitmallik...”

finall #azaad on Netflix n totally loved it....hw can theses type of movies doesy do very well m really surprised....#azaad horse __________stable boy Uyii amma nd the most dashing #Ajaydevgn nd our villain #mohitmallik...__________ — Ani_ (@PuneetA72940345) March 15, 2025

Another Comment reads, ''Happened to watch #Azaad movie on #Netflix such a good movie,finally saw really good acting by star kids @AamanDevgan & @RashaThadani quite potential actors''

Happened to watch #Azaad movie on #Netflix such a good movie,finally saw really good acting by star kids @AamanDevgan & @RashaThadani quite potential actors _ @ajaydevgn — Preeti (@preeti_7038) March 16, 2025

Produced by Pragya Kapoor and Ronnie Screwvala, Azaad features Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, and a strong supporting cast.

While its theatrical release received mixed responses, the film stood out for its unique storyline and compelling performances.

Set in 1920s India, Azaad follows a young stable boy, Govind (Aaman Devgan), who forms a deep bond with a spirited horse belonging to rebel leader Vikram Singh (Ajay Devgn). Their journey unfolds amidst rebellion and tyranny, awakening Govind to the nation's fight for freedom.

Azaad premiered on Netflix on March 14 and continues to hold strong in Netflix India's Top 10 movies, securing the 2nd spot.