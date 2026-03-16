Abhishek Sharma reveals 3 Idiots starring Aamir Khan is his favourite movie during BCCI event

New Delhi: 3 Idiots, starring Aamir Khan as the iconic Rancho, remains one of the most loved films in Indian cinema. Released in 2009, the blockbuster went on to earn nearly Rs 400 crore worldwide and built a lasting cult following over the years.

Khan’s portrayal of Rancho, also known as Phunsukh Wangdu, resonated with audiences for its message of pursuing passion over conventional success. The film continues to be widely rewatched and celebrated for its commentary on India’s high-pressure education system.

BCCI Ceremony Celebrates Team India’s Achievements

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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) organised a felicitation ceremony in New Delhi on Sunday to celebrate India’s success in winning five ICC Cricket World Cup–related trophies over the past year.

During the event, several Indian cricketers were honoured with awards recognising their performances and contributions to the sport.

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Rapid-Fire Round Reveals Abhishek Sharma’s Pick

As part of the ceremony, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle conducted a rapid-fire session with players including Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma.

When asked about his favourite film or actor, Abhishek revealed that 3 Idiots tops his list.

“My favourite movie is 3 Idiots. I enjoyed that movie a lot. And my favourite actor always changes,” he said.

About 3 Idiots

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots follows three friends navigating the pressures of India’s engineering education system. Through Rancho’s unconventional thinking, the story challenges rote learning and academic stress while encouraging students to follow their passion.

The film’s message, “chase excellence, not success", continues to inspire audiences more than a decade after its release.

Junaid Khan’s Upcoming Film

Meanwhile, Junaid Khan, the son of Aamir Khan, is set to appear in the upcoming film Ek Din alongside Sai Pallavi.

The film, directed by Sunil Pandey, is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1, 2026.