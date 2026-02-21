Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentMoviesAccused trailer out: Konkona Sen Sharma, Pratibha Ranta headline psychological thriller on sexual misconduct allegations
ACCUSED

Accused trailer out: Konkona Sen Sharma, Pratibha Ranta headline psychological thriller on sexual misconduct allegations

Accused trailer unveils a gripping psychological drama as Konkona Sen Sharma’s celebrated surgeon faces sexual misconduct allegations that threaten to shatter her personal and professional life alongside Pratibha Ranta

|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2026, 02:02 PM IST|Source: ANI
Accused trailer out: Konkona Sen Sharma, Pratibha Ranta headline psychological thriller on sexual misconduct allegations(Image: IMDb)

Mumbai: Konkana Sen Sharma and Pratibha Rannta are set to share screen together in Netflix's upcoming psychological thriller titled 'Accused'. The makers shared the trailer of the film on Saturday.

The trailer offers a haunting glimpse into the life of Dr Geetika Sen, a celebrated and respected surgeon and gynaecologist whose world begins to unravel after allegations of sexual misconduct surface at her workplace.

As scrutiny intensifies and gossip begins to circulate, the happily married life of Konkana with Rannta starts to witness cracks

The video begins with Konkana receiving a complaint from the department regarding sexual misconduct at the workplace. Flustered by the accusation, Konkana begins to fight against all odds to prove her innocence.

The film is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and is produced under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment. Netflix shared the trailer of the film on its Instagram handle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Speaking about the trailer, director Anubhuti Kashyap said, "With Accused, I wanted to explore what happens when we are denied clarity. The trailer reflects the emotional stillness and unease that runs through the film. I'm grateful to Netflix for backing a story that resists easy answers and allows ambiguity to breathe," as quoted in a press note shared by the makers.

Talking about the trailer, Konkona Sensharma, who plays Dr. Geetika Sen, shared, "Geetika is a woman used to control, of her work, her credibility, her space. Whatmoved me was her internal collapse under scrutiny. I'm glad Netflix is bringing a story like this to audiences, one that trusts performance and silence over spectacle," as quoted in a press note.

Pratibha Rannta, who essays the role of Dr. Meera, said, "Playing Meera meant living in that messy space where you want to trust, but your heart isn't sure. I'm so glad Netflix tells these kinds of real, complicated stories about women."

'Accused' premieres on February 27, only on Netflix.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

