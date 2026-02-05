Adarsh Gourav turns rapper with ‘Naam Karu Bada’ from Tu Yaa Main, song out now

New Delhi: Actor Adarsh Gourav has surprised fans by stepping into rap territory with Naam Karu Bada, the latest song from his upcoming survival thriller Tu Yaa Main. The track was released today and adds a gritty, high-energy layer to the film’s music album after the romantic number Jee Liya showcased the chemistry between Adarsh and co-star Shanaya Kapoor.

Sung by Adarsh Gourav himself, Naam Karu Bada is composed by Sez on the Beat with rap lyrics penned by 7 Bantaiz. The hard-hitting track reflects the mindset of Adarsh’s character, Aala Flowpara, and captures his ambition, hunger, and determination to rise above limitations.

Driven by raw street-style beats and an underground hip-hop pulse, the song channels the voice of a young dreamer from the gullies to the mic. With punchy verses about dreaming big, flying high, and pushing boundaries without fear, the rap track mirrors Aala’s philosophy of “yaa toh karega, yaa phir marega.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Speaking about exploring rap for the film, Adarsh Gourav said, “Singing has always been a passion of mine, and with Tu Yaa Main, I’ve gotten the chance to experiment across different genres. Jee Liya was rooted in romance, while Naam Karu Bada is completely Aala Flowpara. It speaks to his mindset, his ambition, and his hunger to grow. I’m really happy to have collaborated with such talented hip-hop and rap artists like 7 Bantaiz and Sez on the Beat. I hope audiences connect with this song as much as they’ve connected with Jee Liya.”

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow, along with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited.

The film is positioned as a youth-driven survival thriller that blends raw emotion with edge-of-the-seat storytelling. Starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor, Tu Yaa Main is slated for a theatrical release on February 13, 2026.