Aditya Dhar expresses gratitude as Dhurandhar 2 receives massive response

Mumbai: Aditya Dhar expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the whole team of 'Dhurandhar', including producer Jyoti Deshpande, HODs, cast and crew for their dedication and support in making the movie.

Rakesh Bedi, who played a prominent role in the film, shared a video on his Instagram handle from the premier show of the film at the Jio Convention Centre, Mumbai, which was attended by the lead cast, including Arjun Rampal, Ranveer Singh and others.

In the video, Aditya Dhar said that he feels "overwhelmed" from the massive positive response to the film. He acknowledged the crucial support of his team in the film's success.

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"Thanks to those who believed in me, starting from Jyoti Deshpande, and of course, my HODs, my cast members, actors, and everyone who has given their heart and soul to the film. I am overwhelmed today with all the news coming in and peak detailing things are happening. But I genuinely want to thank everyone for being here, supporting us, and being part of this journey. This wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you so much," said Aditya Dhar as seen in the video.

The post-screening was an interactive and fun session among the cast. Rakesh Bedi was heard joking, "Chalo bhai, picture toh dekh li, ab bhookh lagi hai, kuch khilao yaar (Now we have watched the film, now I am hungry, get us something to eat)."

Responding to him, Arjun joked, "Aap toh sabko khaa gaye sir, aur kitna khaaoge? (You overshadowed everyone, sir. How much more do you want to eat?)"

The producer Jyoti Deshpande also praised Aditya for staying calm and cheerful despite the ups and downs during the journey.

She added, "He never panics and always gets his way. He's very, very special." As Aditya spoke, Yami got visibly emotional.

When Jyoti and Rakesh Bedi called out for Ranveer Singh, who appeared to be standing in the last row with Sara Arjun and Yami beside him, playfully teased Aditya, saying, "Yeh 'gets his way' wali baat yahan (pointing towards Yami) par aakar khatam ho jaati hai."

Yami was seen laughing at his remark while wiping away her tears in the video. Take a look at the clip here.

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' was released in the theatres on March 19 after the paid previews on Wednesday. The movie is the direct sequel to Dhurandhar, which was released in 2025.

The movie stars R Madhavan, Ranveer Singh, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. It was directed by the National Awardee Aditya Dhar.