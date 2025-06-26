Advertisement
ADIVI SESH

Adivi Sesh Opens Up On Doing His First Ever Love Story 'Dacoit' With Mrunal Thakur

Adivi Sesh Talks About On Screen Romance With Mrunal Thakur In His Next, Dacoit. 

 

Jun 26, 2025
Adivi Sesh Opens Up On Doing His First Ever Love Story 'Dacoit' With Mrunal Thakur (Source:File photo)

New Delhi: Adivi Sesh is back on screen with Dacoit — a film that marks his first full-fledged romantic lead on screen. For an actor who’s long been synonymous with intelligent action dramas, Dacoit is set to becomes a milestone in his cinematic journey — a love story told through the lens of passion, rebellion, and emotional conflict.

Co-starring Mrunal Thakur, Dacoit is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, slated for a Christmas 2025 release. But at its heart, this is a project that’s deeply personal for Sesh.

Opening up about the emotional leap, Adivi shares, “This is the first time I’m truly diving into a love story as a genre — and that in itself makes Dacoit very special to me. Even though my character is raw and filled with rage, the story at its core is about love — the kind that transforms you, redeems you, even breaks you. That emotional conflict set against a canvas of action and thrill gives the film a unique energy.”

 Sesh describes this new journey as an evolution — one that blends his intensity with vulnerability.

Dacoit also marks a turning point in Sesh’s career, as he collaborates as both a actor and writer with director Shaneil Deo and producer Supriya Yarlagadda under the Annapurna Studios banner, choosing to experiment with a genre shift that brings both emotional depth and cinematic scale.

