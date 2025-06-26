Adivi Sesh Opens Up On Doing His First Ever Love Story 'Dacoit' With Mrunal Thakur

New Delhi: Adivi Sesh is back on screen with Dacoit — a film that marks his first full-fledged romantic lead on screen. For an actor who’s long been synonymous with intelligent action dramas, Dacoit is set to becomes a milestone in his cinematic journey — a love story told through the lens of passion, rebellion, and emotional conflict.

Co-starring Mrunal Thakur, Dacoit is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, slated for a Christmas 2025 release. But at its heart, this is a project that’s deeply personal for Sesh.

Opening up about the emotional leap, Adivi shares, “This is the first time I’m truly diving into a love story as a genre — and that in itself makes Dacoit very special to me. Even though my character is raw and filled with rage, the story at its core is about love — the kind that transforms you, redeems you, even breaks you. That emotional conflict set against a canvas of action and thrill gives the film a unique energy.”

Sesh describes this new journey as an evolution — one that blends his intensity with vulnerability.

Dacoit also marks a turning point in Sesh’s career, as he collaborates as both a actor and writer with director Shaneil Deo and producer Supriya Yarlagadda under the Annapurna Studios banner, choosing to experiment with a genre shift that brings both emotional depth and cinematic scale.