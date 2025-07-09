Rajkummar Rao-Starrer Maalik Advance Booking Set To Open On THIS Date, Know The Hype And Buzz Around

New Delhi: The wait is over for crime drama enthusiasts, Notably advance bookings are now open for Maalik, the much-awaited gangster thriller starring Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar. Slated for release on July 11, 2025, the film promises an intense cinematic experience steeped in ambition, power, and betrayal.

Directed by Pulkit, Maalik features Rajkummar Rao in what many are calling a career-defining role, a cold-blooded gangster navigating the murky corridors of crime and control. Manushi Chhillar plays a powerful supporting role, adding emotional complexity and intensity to the narrative.

Maalik's Hype And Buzz

Rajkummar Rao, known for the boy next door characters, is now set to surprise his fans by stepping into a new, powerful thriller. Fans all over India have shared their excitement through social media, calling Rajkummar Rao 'The bestest of all.'

In the lead-up to its release, Maalik made a strong statement in Lucknow, where Rao and Chhillar unveiled the film's hard-hitting anthem in a dramatic promotional event. The iconic Pratibha Theatre was temporarily renamed "Maalik ka Theatre," symbolising the film's raw, street-level energy and Rao’s commanding screen presence.

Manushi Chhillar On 'Maalik'

Manushi Chhillar reflected on the experience, saying, “Maalik is really special to me. It’s my first collaboration with such a talented team, Rajkummar and director Pulkit and I couldn’t have asked for a better experience. I got to portray a character I’ve never explored before, and the film allowed me to step into a world that’s gritty, raw and intense. It’s been such a thrilling journey, and I truly hope the audience connects with it.”

Rajkummar Rao also took to Instagram to announce the opening of bookings, posting a video with the caption, “Niyam, kanoon, raj… sab 2 din mein badalne wala hai Advance bookings open now! #Maalik se milne aa jaana 11 July ko, sirf cinema gharon mein!”

The film has already created substantial buzz with its gripping trailer and electrifying soundtrack. Set in the gritty streets of Allahabad, Maalik is a tale of survival in a world ruled by guns, greed, and loyalty.

Maalik Storyline

Maalik tells the gripping story of a man's ascent through the violent ranks of the underworld, delving into themes of ambition, loyalty, betrayal, and the relentless pursuit of power. Set in 1980s Allahabad (now Prayagraj), the film stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role as he navigates a ruthless world of crime, battling powerful enemies and a tenacious police officer determined to take him down.

Produced by Kumar Taurani under Tips Films and Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films, Maalik opens in theatres nationwide on July 11, 2025.