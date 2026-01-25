Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3010385https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/after-border-2-sunny-deol-comes-onboard-farhan-akhtar-ar-murugadoss-film-featuring-jyotika-3010385.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesAfter Border 2, Sunny Deol comes onboard Farhan Akhtar–AR Murugadoss film featuring Jyotika
BORDER 2

After Border 2, Sunny Deol comes onboard Farhan Akhtar–AR Murugadoss film featuring Jyotika

Sunny Deol and Jyotika have joined a new action thriller project, tentatively titled Antony. 

|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2026, 05:40 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

After Border 2, Sunny Deol comes onboard Farhan Akhtar–AR Murugadoss film featuring Jyotika(Source: ANI)

Mumbai: Actors Sunny Deol and Jyotika have teamed up for Balaji Ganesh's directorial, which is tentatively titled 'Antony'.
 
The project will be produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and A.R. Murugadoss. On Sunday, the film's team gathered together for a puja.

They also posed together for the pictures. In one of the images, we can see Sunny, Jyotika, Balaji Ganesh and Riteish Sidhwani could be seen sharing smiles.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Balaji was seen holding a clapperboard with the film's title, 'Antony' mentioned on it.
 
The film is expected to go on floors from February 2026.
 
Although not much was revealed about the film, the announcement itself was enough to excite the fans.
 
Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is basking in the success of 'Border 2', which hit the theatres on January 23.
 
After a solid opening on Friday, January 23, the war drama picked up speed on Saturday, driven by strong word of mouth from moviegoers across the country.
 
As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film saw a growth of 26.46 per cent on its second day, minting Rs 40.59 crore. The multi-starrer war drama, which opened to great numbers on Friday with a collection of Rs 32.10 crore, has now taken its two-day total to Rs 72.69 crore in India's net business.
 
The film is now heading towards a big extended weekend, with Sunday and the Republic Day holiday on Monday expected to bring in even higher numbers.
 
The film is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and showcases how the Army, Navy, and Air Force fight together as one force. It brings Sunny Deol back in uniform once again.
 
Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also stars Ahan Shetty, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. 
 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US Iran tensions
Bunkers, missiles, and threats: Trump’s warning pushes US–Iran tensions | DNA
Bangladesh violence
"Yunus government has blood on its hands": Former Awami League MP
Chhatisgarh
Security forces foil Maoist plot in Chhattisgarh; 16 IEDs concealed
Arctic sea route
Who will rule the melting Arctic and why does Greenland hold the key?
US-Canada Ties
US-Canada trade tensions rise as Trump warns of 100% tariffs over China deal
Republic Day
Major heartburn for Pakistan this Republic Day; Islamabad to witness fiery...
viral video news
Internet goes wild over Peacock-themed Indian wedding invitation | WATCH
himachal weather update
Heavy snowfall, rain disrupt life in Himachal; govt issues advisory
Technology
India proposes Techno-Legal framework for AI governance to balance innovation
Technology
India must realign education, skilling, hiring for AI era: AI4India report