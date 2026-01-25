After Border 2, Sunny Deol comes onboard Farhan Akhtar–AR Murugadoss film featuring Jyotika

Mumbai: Actors Sunny Deol and Jyotika have teamed up for Balaji Ganesh's directorial, which is tentatively titled 'Antony'.



The project will be produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and A.R. Murugadoss. On Sunday, the film's team gathered together for a puja.

They also posed together for the pictures. In one of the images, we can see Sunny, Jyotika, Balaji Ganesh and Riteish Sidhwani could be seen sharing smiles.

NEW FILM #Sunnydeol

Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and A.R. Murugadoss Announce Their Maiden Project With Sunny Deol….



The Yet To Be Titled Action Thriller directed by Balaji Ganesh Will Go On Floors From February 2026……#Border2 pic.twitter.com/KetNehNCr7 — ONLY DEOL (@bollywood70479) January 25, 2026

Balaji was seen holding a clapperboard with the film's title, 'Antony' mentioned on it.



The film is expected to go on floors from February 2026.



Although not much was revealed about the film, the announcement itself was enough to excite the fans.



Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is basking in the success of 'Border 2', which hit the theatres on January 23.



After a solid opening on Friday, January 23, the war drama picked up speed on Saturday, driven by strong word of mouth from moviegoers across the country.



As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film saw a growth of 26.46 per cent on its second day, minting Rs 40.59 crore. The multi-starrer war drama, which opened to great numbers on Friday with a collection of Rs 32.10 crore, has now taken its two-day total to Rs 72.69 crore in India's net business.



The film is now heading towards a big extended weekend, with Sunday and the Republic Day holiday on Monday expected to bring in even higher numbers.



The film is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and showcases how the Army, Navy, and Air Force fight together as one force. It brings Sunny Deol back in uniform once again.



Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also stars Ahan Shetty, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles.

