After Dhurandhar success, Sanjay Dutt unveils ‘Aakhri Sawal’ first look, release date out

Mumbai: After entertaining movie buffs with his performance in Aditya Dhar's blockbuster 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge,' Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in the film titled 'Aakhri Sawal.'



The makers took to Instagram on Thursday to share the first look poster for the film along with an announcement about its release date.



The poster shows Dutt in a serious and intense pose, framed within a large question mark. The artwork features dark tones and fire-like visuals, giving it a powerful and mysterious feel. The tagline on the poster reads, "The Question India Never Stopped Asking," hinting at the film's theme.



Aakhri Sawal is produced by Nikhil Nanda, Dhanraj Nathwani, and Sanjay Dutt, and is backed by Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures and Neem Tree Entertainment. Alongside Dutt, the film stars Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury, and Neetu Chandra.



The film is set to hit cinemas on May 15, 2026.



The announcement comes as Sanjay Dutt is enjoying the success of his recent film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge, 'in which he plays Pakistani police officer Chaudhary Aslam. The film, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, has been storming the box office since its release.



Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' is a sequel to Dhurandhar (2025), the highest-grossing Hindi film of that year. Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the project features a multi-star cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal.