After 'Raid 2' & 'Housefull 5', Riteish Deshmukh Starts Shooting For Masti 4 In London !

New Delhi: Riteish Deshmukh to start schedule for Masti 4 about his London schedule. The actor said "I believe every actor should feel fortunate to be part of a franchise or any film that extends into multiple installments as it signifies the love it received over years. I am grateful to be working on several such other projects. I think it's a source of pride for any actor to be part of a great team coming together to carry forward the franchise that's been celebrated over decades"

He further added "It feels good when you work hard on something and then hope people will love the film, and I'm truly grateful for the kind of love audiences have showered on them."

Riteish Deshmukh had 2 major releases this year first is Housefull 5 which was a laughter riot and second Raid 2 where his role as corrupt politician 'Dada Bhai' highlighted his potential for serious roles as well.

The actor has recently left for London to begin the shoot for the fourth installment of Masti, bringing another dose of laughter and entertainment to his dedicated fanbase.

Apart from Masti, Riteish will also be seen in "Dhamaal 4" and "Raja Shivaji", based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which is his second directorial after massive success of VED under his home production Mumbai Film Company.