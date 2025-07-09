Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2929250https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/after-raid-2-housefull-5-riteish-deshmukh-starts-shooting-for-masti-4-in-london-2929250.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
RITEISH DESHMUKH

After 'Raid 2' & 'Housefull 5', Riteish Deshmukh Starts Shooting For Masti 4 In London !

Riteish Deshmukh had 2 major releases this year one is Housefull 5 and the other was Raid 2 where he played corrupt politician Dada Bhai which highlighted his potential for serious roles as well. The actor recently left for London to begin his schedule for the 4th installment of Masti. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2025, 04:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

After 'Raid 2' & 'Housefull 5', Riteish Deshmukh Starts Shooting For Masti 4 In London ! (Source:Youtube)

New Delhi: Riteish Deshmukh to start schedule for Masti 4 about his London schedule. The actor said "I believe every actor should feel fortunate to be part of a franchise or any film that extends into multiple installments as it signifies the love it received over years. I am grateful to be working on several such other projects. I think it's a source of pride for any actor to be part of a great team coming together to carry forward the franchise that's been celebrated over decades"

He further added "It feels good when you work hard on something and then hope people will love the film, and I'm truly grateful for the kind of love audiences have showered on them."

Riteish Deshmukh had 2 major releases this year first is Housefull 5 which was a laughter riot and second Raid 2 where his role as corrupt politician 'Dada Bhai' highlighted his potential for serious roles as well. 

 The actor has recently left for London to begin the shoot for the fourth installment of Masti, bringing another dose of laughter and entertainment to his dedicated fanbase.

Apart from Masti, Riteish will also be seen in "Dhamaal 4" and "Raja Shivaji", based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which is his second directorial after massive success of VED under his home production Mumbai Film Company.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK