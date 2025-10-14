After Viral Hug With Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar In Talks For Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Hindi Remake? Reports

New Delhi: Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, one of 2024’s biggest hits, is generating strong buzz for a potential Hindi remake.

According to reports by OTTPlay, the producers are keen to bring Sankranthiki Vasthunnam to Hindi audiences, with Akshay Kumar likely to play the lead role. Although the remake hasn’t been officially confirmed, sources suggest the project is already in development.

Akshay Kumar to Star in Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Hindi remake?

The same report indicates that Akshay Kumar, impressed after watching the original Telugu film, expressed a strong interest in the remake. He is reportedly backing the project alongside original producer Dil Raju, who will also helm the Hindi adaptation. While casting for the female lead is still underway, the shoot, originally scheduled to begin earlier, was postponed due to Akshay’s existing commitments.

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam revolves around an Indian CEO of the world’s top tech company who is kidnapped by the Bijju Pandey gang during an India tour. The police launch a rescue mission, and the story introduces YD Raju, a suspended police officer played by Venkatesh, and his wife Bhagyalakshmi, portrayed by Aishwarya Rajesh. The plot thickens with the involvement of Raju’s ex-girlfriend, who plays a key role in resolving the crisis.

SRK-Akshay Kumar Hug At Filmfare

Akshay Kumar recently made headlines after he was seen sharing a rare, warm hug with Shah Rukh Khan at the Filmfare Awards, a moment that quickly went viral on social media. The heartfelt exchange sparked a wave of nostalgic and emotional reactions from fans, many of whom are now hoping for a long-awaited collaboration between the two stars.

Akshay Kumar Other Works

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Jolly LLB 3 alongside Arshad Warsi, which was widely appreciated. He recently treated fans to a first look of his upcoming film Haiwaan, sharing a high-octane video on social media showcasing his intense and rugged new avatar. The actor announced that the last schedule of filming has begun and expressed gratitude towards director Priyadarshan and co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Saiyami Kher. Notably, Akshay is playing a negative role for the first time in 18 years in Haiwaan.