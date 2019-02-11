Aijaz Khan's 'Hamid' gets a release date — Check out

New Delhi: Filmmaker Aijaz Khan's upcoming drama 'Hamid' starring Rasika Dugal, Vikas Kumar and Talha Arshad Reshi, is set for release. As per latest updates, the film will arrive in theatres on March 1, 2019.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter and wrote, "Yoodlee Films' first theatrical release for 2019 is on its way... #Hamid releases on 1 March 2019... Directed by Aijaz Khan... Stars the young boy from #Kashmir Talha Arshad Reshi with Rasika Dugal, Vikas Kumar and Sumit Kaul... Poster:"

'Hamid' tells the tale of a woman whose husband disappears one night and her young son is left fatherless. Curious to know more about his father, the child's curiosity is piqued when someone tells him that his father is with Allah and separately his mother tells him that 786 is Allah's number. The eight-year-old boy then tried to reach out to the God by dialling his number. One fine day the phone call is answered, and two lives shattered in the strife of Kashmir find a way to be complete again.

The film will tackle the relationship between Hamid and his mother, played by Rasika.

The first official trailer of the film was released on October 10, 2018.

'Hamid' is produced by Yoodlee Films, a venture of Saregama.

The film has won two awards at Rajasthan International Film Festival (RIFF) — Aijaz Khan as the best director and Rasika Dugal as the best actor.