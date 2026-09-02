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  • /Ajay Devgn begins shooting for new horror thriller, teams up with ‘Shaitaan’ makers again

Ajay Devgn begins shooting for new horror thriller, teams up with ‘Shaitaan’ makers again

Ajay Devgn has started filming his next untitled horror thriller, teaming up with the makers of 'Shaitaan' once again after the success of Shaitaan and Raid 2. 

Published: Sep 02, 2026, 09:17 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 09:17 PM IST
Ajay Devgn begins shooting for new horror thriller, teams up with ‘Shaitaan’ makers again
Image Credit: Ajay Devgn, Instagram

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Ajay Devgn begins shooting for new horror thriller, teams up with ‘Shaitaan’ makers again
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