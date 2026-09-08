Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam: The Conclusion’ trailer to release on this date; Film set for October 2 release

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Drishyam: The Conclusion has announced that its trailer will be released on Wednesday, creating excitement among fans. The film, featuring Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Jaideep Ahlawat, will mark the final chapter of the popular Drishyam franchise and release in theatres on October 2, 2026.

Reported By ANI Published: Sep 08, 2026, 03:59 PM IST | Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 03:59 PM IST join share