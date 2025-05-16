Ajay Devgn-Starrer Dhamaal 4 Locks Eid 2026 As Release Date!

New Delhi: The Dhamaal franchise has fans buzzing with excitement as it gears up for its wildest instalment yet, Dhamaal 4. This rollercoaster of comedy, drama, action and chaos is all set to storm theatres on Eid 2026.

Boasting a stellar star cast including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan , the film promises a laugh riot like never before. It is currently being shot in Mumbai after an extensive first schedule in Malshej Ghat.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present, in association with Devgn Films, a T-Series Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios production. DHAMAAL 4 is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.