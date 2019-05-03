Ajay Devgn stuck between Tabu and Rakul Preet in new poster of 'De De Pyaar De'—See inside

New Delhi: The much-hyped upcoming romantic comedy starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh is set to open in theatres on May 17, 2019. Ahead of its release, the makers have unveiled a new poster on social media.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with the fans. He wrote: “All set for 17 May 2019 release... New poster of #DeDePyaarDe... Stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh... Directed by Akiv Ali.”

The movie is written and co-produced by Luv Ranjan of 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama series' and 'Sony Ke Titu Ki Sweety' fame. 'De De Pyaar De' marks the directorial debut of Akiv Ali. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

'De De Pyaar De' trailer has been well-received by the fans and there is a lot of buzz from this entertainer. Besides Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, the film also stars Tabu in a pivotal part.

