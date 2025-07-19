Mumbai: The release date of Ajay Devgn's highly anticipated film 'Son Of Sardaar 2' has been postponed after it was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on July 25.

The makers dropped a new poster, which said, "The laughter riot just got a new date. Son of Sardaar 2 will now release in cinemas on 1st August 2025 worldwide."

Taking to Instagram handle, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, "#Xclusiv... WISE DECISION - AJAY DEVGN - JIO STUDIOS TO RELEASE 'SON OF SARDAAR 2' ONE WEEK LATER - ON 1 AUGUST 2025... OFFICIAL STATEMENT...#SonOfSardaar2 | #AjayDevgn | #JyotiDeshpande | #JioStudios"



After the announcement, many took to the comment section and asked about the reason for the delay with the comment, "why", while another commented, "why delay".

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film. The two-minute and fifty-second trailer begins with some popular scenes from its prequels, showcasing the troubles Ajay Devgn went through in a Punjabi village due to bad relations between his ancestors.

This time, Ajay Devgn has gone to Scotland and lands in another trouble when he, along with his love partner Mrunal Thakur, decides to help Roshni Walia by becoming her Sikh parents to tie her wedding knot with the love of her life.

However, the problems arose after Ajay-Mrunal met the boy's father, who is a Sardaar with uncountable guns at his disposal, accompanied by dozens of bodyguards, as per the trailer.The trailer features hilarious conversations between Ravi Kishan (Boy's father) and Ajay Devgn.

Mrunal has mastered the accent of a Punjabi girl in the movie as she portrays herself as a Desi Girl of India in Scotland.

Vindu Dara Singh packs good one-liners in the trailer, while the late actor Mukul Dev's character in the film becomes a nostalgic one when Ravi Kishan taunts him for speaking good English.

The actor's character hilarious comedy punches in the prequel was majorly due to his lack of understanding the English language.

While sharing the trailer, Ajay wrote, "Action! Emotions! Confusion ka bhandaar. JASSI is back, aur iss baar sab kuch double hai!"

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the 'Son of Sardaar 2' also stars Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Sahil Mehta and the late Mukul Dev.

'Son of Sardar 2' is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande. It will be released on August 1. The first instalment of 'Son of Sardaar' was directed by Ashwani Dhir.

It featured Devgn alongside Sonakshi Sinha and tells the story of Jassi, a man who returns to his ancestral village in Punjab and becomes embroiled in a family feud.

The film was known for its mix of humour, action, and romance. While it received mixed reviews, it was praised for its lively performances and engaging soundtrack.