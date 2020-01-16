Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' declared tax-free in Haryana

Chandigarh (Haryana): After Uttar Pradesh, the Haryana government declared period-drama `Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior` tax-free in the state.

The film that stars Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles was earlier made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

The biographical period film, `Tanaji - The Unsung Warrior`, is based on the heroic saga of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj`s courageous and devoted commander Tanhaji Malusare.

It shows Ajay Devgn essaying the role of Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare fighting for the principles `Bhagwa` (saffron) flag and `Swaraj` (home-rule) and `Satya` (truth).

Kajol, who essays the role of the wife of Tanhaji, Savitribai Malusare, is shown as a strong character, who accompanies him in taking firm decisions.

Saif Ali Khan, who plays the antagonist, comes out strong as Uday Bhan, a Rajput official, who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

The period-drama is drawing wide appreciation among moviegoers and critics and has already minted Rs 100 crores.