Ajith Kumar-starrer 'Valimai' to clash with Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' this February

New Delhi: The release date of Ajith Kumar’s upcoming Tamil film ‘Valimai’ has finally been announced on Wednesday. The film is set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2022. The Tamil film will clash with Sanjay Leela Bhasali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ starring Alia Bhatt that is all set to release theatrically on February 25.

Taking to the official Twitter handle, the makers of the film shared the film`s new release date.

"Actions speak louder than words. The wait is well and truly over. Feel the power on 24 Feb, in cinemas worldwide," the tweet read.

Actions speak louder than words. The wait is well & truly over. Feel the power on 24 Feb, in cinemas worldwide. #Valimai

The trailer of the film that also stars Huma Qureshi in a key role, was released on December 30.

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, ‘Valimai’ was scheduled to release on January 14, 2022, during the Pongal holiday frame but was postponed amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, fuelled by the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Earlier, taking to Instagram Alia Bhatt announced the date of trailer release and wrote, “Aa Rahi Hai Gangu Trailer out on 4th February #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th February, 2022”.



Gangubai Kathiawadi' is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens Of Mumbai'. The chapter talks about Gangubai Kothewali, a powerful and influential brothel manager in Mumbai's Kamathipura.

(With inputs from ANI).