Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani's 'Ucha Lamba Kad Forever’ from Welcome To The Jungle turn up the heat - Watch

New Delhi: 'Welcome to the Jungle' makers dropped the latest track 'Ucha Lamba Kad Forever' from the much-awaited comedy entertainer bringing together nostalgia of the original song featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif from 'Welcome'.

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'Ucha Lamba Kad Forever’ recreation features Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani. The original track was composed by Anand Raj Anand and has been recreated by Vikram Montrose.

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Vikram Montrose opened up on the track and said, "The original ‘Ucha Lamba Kad’ holds a special place in the hearts of Bollywood music lovers. The challenge was to retain that nostalgia while giving it a fresh identity that fits the energy of Welcome To The Jungle. We wanted audiences to instantly reconnect with the song and at the same time discover something new."

Meggha Bali, who has penned the new lyrics, added, "Songs like these come with a legacy and an emotional connection for audiences. Our effort was to celebrate everything people loved about the original while adding a contemporary flavour that speaks to today’s listeners."

Akki and Disha Patani's song vibrant track is a dance number bringing back nostalgia with fresh chemistry to look forward to. The recreated version is sung by Anand Raj Anand and Rubai with fresh lyrics by Meggha Bali along with the original lyrics by Sameer.

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Welcome To The Jungle cast

Welcome To The Jungle stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta in lead roles. The film also has a solid supporting cast with the likes of Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi and Aftab Shivdasani in pivotal parts.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle - the movie is gearing up for a theatrical release on June 26, 2026.