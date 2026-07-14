/Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan to announce 'Haiwaan' first glimpse to be out on THIS date

The countdown has officially begun for one of the biggest cinematic reunions in Bollywood history. Megastar Akshay Kumar has dropped an intriguing social media tease for his upcoming film Haiwaan, writing, "Bahut Hasaa Liya. Ab Kal Se Haiwaniyat Shuru." Building on the immense anticipation, the makers have announced that the first glimpse of the high-stakes thriller will be unveiled tomorrow at 8:00 PM, offering audiences their very first look into the film’s intense world.
Concurrently, production houses KVN Productions and Thespian Films have officially locked the worldwide theatrical release date for September 11, 2026.
Directed by legendary filmmaker Priyadarshan, Haiwaan marks the monumental on-screen reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, who last shared the screen nearly 18 years ago in the 2008 action-drama Tashan. The duo, celebrated for their iconic dynamic in 90s classics like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, are stepping away from comedy to anchor a gripping, high-stakes suspense thriller.
Giving fans a taste of their off-screen camaraderie, Akshay Kumar shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets, jokingly writing: "Hum sab hi hain thode se shaitaan. Koi upar se Saint, koi andar se ‘Haiwaan’."
The buzz surrounding the film intensified as the project recently went on floors in Kochi. Beyond the powerhouse lead duo, Haiwaan boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring industry heavyweights and rising talents, including Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Saiyami Kher.
With its production journey officially underway and promotional rollouts beginning tomorrow night, Haiwaan is rapidly positioning itself as one of the most significant theatrical events of the calendar year.
The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under the banners of KVN Productions and Thespian Films. Audiences can catch the film in theatres worldwide starting September 11, 2026.
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