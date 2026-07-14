Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /Movies
  • /Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan to announce 'Haiwaan' first glimpse to be out on THIS date

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan to announce 'Haiwaan' first glimpse to be out on THIS date

'Haiwaan' First Glimpse & Release Date: The first look at Priyadarshan's high-stakes thriller Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in their highly anticipated reunion after 18 years, will be unveiled tomorrow at 8 PM ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on September 11, 2026.

Edited By:Ahana Tiwari
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 09:24 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 09:24 PM IST
Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan to announce 'Haiwaan' first glimpse to be out on THIS date
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan to announce 'Haiwaan' first glimpse to be out on THIS date
Haiwaan0 min ago
2
Ishqnama11 min ago
3
CAG audit23 min ago
4
FIFA World Cup 202625 min ago
5
Psychology Facts53 min ago