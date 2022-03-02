हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akshay Kumar announces new release date of his ‘grand saga’ Prithviraj

NEW DELHI: Good news for all Akshay Kumar fans! The actor's upcoming film 'Prithviraj' will hit the theatres sooner on June 3, 2022.

Earlier, the film was scheduled to hit the big screen a week later, on June 10.

 

Sharing the update on his Instagram handle on Wednesday, Akshay wrote, "Elated to announce that Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan's grand saga is arriving sooner on the big screen on 3rd June in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

In the film, Akshay will be playing the role of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar is making her Bollywood debut with the film, playing the role of Princess Sanyogita.

 

Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the historical drama is based on the life and valour of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt are also a part of the film. 

 

