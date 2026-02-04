Akshay Kumar in Golmaal 5: Khiladi Kumar to play villain opposite Ajay Devgn? All you need to know

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has reportedly joined forced with Rohit Shetty in his upcoming comedy drama and superhit franchise - Golmaal 5. The venture has got bigger with this new addition to the cast.

As per a report in Variety India, Akshay Kumar has come onboard as the lead antagonist, in Golmaal 5. He will be seen against Ajay Devgn in the movie along with other OG cast members. Reportedly, the new part of the franchise will be larger-than-life in scale add some fantasy elements along with situational comedy.

About Golmaal, Cast

Golmaal is comedy film franchise directed by Rohit Shetty. The first film Golmaal: Fun Unlimited released in 2006 and was followed by 4 sequels: Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010) and Golmaal Again (2017) and Golmaal 5 is now tentatively set to release in 2026.

All the Golmaal films have featured Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee and Mukesh Tiwari, with Shreyas Talpade appearing in three, Kunal Khemu and Johnny Lever in two.

The series also has a spin-off named Cirkus was released on 23 December 2022.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming movies

Akshay Kumar has a full packed movie schedule has a packed 2026 schedule including horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla (May 15), action-comedy Welcome To The Jungle (June 26), and the anticipated Hera Pheri 3 and action thriller Haiwaan.