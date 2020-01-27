Akshay Kumar moves 'Bachchan Pandey' release date, shares new fierce look!

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar is currently enjoying his Midas touch with movies at the Box Office. All his releases last year smoothly sailed past Rs 100 crore and received all the love from fans as well. One of his upcoming movies 'Bachchan Pandey' which was set to open in theatres in 2020 has now been pushed ahead.

Reason? Well, Akshay starrer was set to clash with Aamir Khan's ' Laal Singh Chaddha' in December 2020 but the two friends decided to mutually come to a conclusion to aver the clash. And they were successful, too.

As Akki's entertainer co-starring Kriti Sanon will now release on January 22, 2020. The superstar also unveiled a new look from 'Bachchan Pandey' along with the new release date.

Aamir thanked Akshay for averting the big movie clash and the latter acknowledged it saying 'we all friends here'.

'Bachchan Pandey' will be directed by Farhad Samji and is set to be comedy-drama. It will be bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.