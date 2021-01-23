Akshay Kumar reveals ‘Bachchan Pandey’ release date with intense first look poster

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey is all set to release on January 26 next year, the actor has confirmed in an Instagram post from his verified account.

He made the announcement with a still from the film and in the caption revealed the release date for the film. In the picture, Akshay sports a rugged look with beard, chunky chains and a false eye.

He captioned the post saying, "His one look is enough! #BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January, 2022! #SajidNadiadwala @farhadsamji @kritisanon @jacquelinef143 @arshad_warsi @nadiadwalagrandson."

Actress Kriti Sanon reposted Akshay Kumar’s post and added just the date of release in the caption along with what the actor had written in his post.

Akshay along with actresses Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez started shooting for the film in Jaisalmer on Wednesday. The shoot will continue till March. The team is expected to shoot at places like the Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot.

In the Farhad Samji directorial, Akshay will play a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti will play a journalist who wishes to be a director. The film also features Arshad Warsi as the hero's friend.