Akshay Kumar & Shikhar Dhawan add the Cricket fever on Bhooth Bangla sets - Watch BTS video
The sets of Bhooth Bangla recently turned into a mini cricket ground as Akshay Kumar brought his infectious energy off-camera.
New Delhi: Bollywood’s popular actor-director duo Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are reuniting after a gap of 14 years. Their upcoming collaboration Bhooth Bangla is high on the buzz word, increasing excitement among fans. This time, they are coming back with a horror-comedy that promises both scares and laughter.
Akshay Kumar & Shikhar Dhawan on movie sets
The sets of Bhooth Bangla recently turned into a mini cricket ground as Akshay Kumar brought his infectious energy off-camera. In a fun behind-the-scenes video (BTS), the superstar was seen playing cricket with none other than Shikhar Dhawan, leaving the crew cheering like it was a stadium match.
About Bhooth Bangla
The makers recently unveiled the film’s first track, “Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge,” and it has taken the internet by storm ever since its release. The song is currently trending across platforms, with fans loving its vibrant vibe.
Bhooth Bangla features Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. Directed by Priyadarshan, the horror comedy is set to hit the screens on April 10, 2026.
