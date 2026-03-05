Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3023962https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/akshay-kumar-shikhar-dhawan-add-the-cricket-fever-on-bhooth-bangla-sets-watch-bts-video-3023962.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesAkshay Kumar & Shikhar Dhawan add the Cricket fever on Bhooth Bangla sets - Watch BTS video
BHOOTH BANGLA

Akshay Kumar & Shikhar Dhawan add the Cricket fever on Bhooth Bangla sets - Watch BTS video

The sets of Bhooth Bangla recently turned into a mini cricket ground as Akshay Kumar brought his infectious energy off-camera. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2026, 02:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Akshay Kumar & Shikhar Dhawan add the Cricket fever on Bhooth Bangla sets - Watch BTS videoPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood’s popular actor-director duo Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are reuniting after a gap of 14 years. Their upcoming collaboration Bhooth Bangla is high on the buzz word, increasing excitement among fans. This time, they are coming back with a horror-comedy that promises both scares and laughter. 

Akshay Kumar & Shikhar Dhawan on movie sets

The sets of Bhooth Bangla recently turned into a mini cricket ground as Akshay Kumar brought his infectious energy off-camera. In a fun behind-the-scenes video (BTS), the superstar was seen playing cricket with none other than Shikhar Dhawan, leaving the crew cheering like it was a stadium match. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

About Bhooth Bangla

The makers recently unveiled the film’s first track, “Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge,” and it has taken the internet by storm ever since its release. The song is currently trending across platforms, with fans loving its vibrant vibe. 

Bhooth Bangla features Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. Directed by Priyadarshan, the horror comedy is set to hit the screens on April 10, 2026.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

CSK
Not Suresh Raina, THIS ex-cricketer to join CSK as fielding coach for IPL 2026
Air India
Air India increases flights to Toronto, Frankfurt, and Paris to clear rush
Jammu and Kashmir CM
After Khamenei's death, CM Omar Abdullah convenes key meeting
Nepal election
Nepal Chief Election Commissioner urges voters to cast ballots without fear
Technology
Apple launches most affordable laptop ever in India: Check specs and price
Finn Allen
Finn Allen breaks Gayle's record, slams fastest century in T20 WC history
israel iran conflict
Missiles fall, economy strains: How long can Israel sustain a war with Iran?
Finn Allen
T20 WC 2026: Finn Allen slams 33-ball century, powers New Zealand to final
Aiden Markram
Mitchell's catch of Markram in SA vs NZ T20 WC 2026 semis sparks controversy
Mini dresses
Trendy Mini And Bodycon Dress On Myntra