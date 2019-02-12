Akshay Kumar starrer 'Kesari' new look out, check release date

New Delhi: The Khiladi Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his period drama titled 'Kesari'. The film is based on the Battle of Saragarhi where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897.

Akshay plays the titular role of Havildar Ishar Singh in the movie. Akshay took to Twitter and shared new glimpse of the movie. He wrote: “Aaj meri pagdi bhi Kesari, jo bahega mera woh lahoo bhi Kesari, aur mera jawaab bhi Kesari. Get ready for #GlimpsesOfKesari from 2pm onwards. #Kesari @ParineetiChopra @SinghAnurag79 @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @SunirKheterpal @DharmaMovies #CapeOfGoodFilms @iAmAzure @ZeeStudios_”

Looks like the makers will be sharing fresh stills from the movie and with that begins the online promotion as well. This surely will help create the right kind of buzz about the warfare period drama.

'Kesari' features Akshay and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. The movie is directed by Anurag Singh. It presents the story of Havildar Ishar Singh who fought the Afghans in order to seek the respect of his estranged daughter.

The film is set to hit the screens on March 21, 2019.