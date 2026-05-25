Akshay Kumar to play Bhojpuri actor in Welcome to Jungle: What we know so far

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is all set to entice his viewers in 'Welcome to Jungle' - a comedy drama with an ensemble star cast. According to the latest buzz around the movie, it has now been reported that the Khiladi Kumar will be seen playing a Bhojpuri actor in the film...yes, you read it right!

ALSO READ: Welcome To The Jungle new poster: Akshay Kumar walks into the jungle flaunting his swag on a red carpet!

Akshay Kumar as Bhojpuri character

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Pinkvilla report states that Akshay will be seen playing a Bhojpuri actor in 'Welcome to Jungle' and one of the top actresses from the regional industry Akshara Singh will be paired opposite him. The report claims that the actor will play an OTT character with high energy and for that he has completely transformed himself. The character will bring in comic relief to the plot.

Also, the track from the movie titled 'Ghis Ghis Ghis' will feature Akshay as a Bhojpuri item boy.

A few days back, the makers dropped the new poster of Akki's look, he can be seen dressed sharply with tinted glasses, standing tall in the middle of the wild.

About Welcome To The Jungle

Welcome is a hit comedy film franchise. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the first film in the series 'Welcome' was released in 2007 and the second film, Welcome Back, was released in 2015. The third part, titled Welcome to the Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan.

ALSO READ: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ teaser out: Akshay Kumar returns to iconic franchise, promises madness and explosive comedy

Welcome To The Jungle is slated to release in cinemas on June 26. With one of the biggest ensemble casts in recent times and Akshay Kumar returning to a space associated with his comic legacy, the film is already shaping up to be one of the season’s big-screen entertainers.

The ensemble star cast includes Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Jackie Shroff, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani.