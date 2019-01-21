Akshay Kumar to start 'Good News' shoot with Kareena Kapoor Khan from this date

New Delhi: The Khiladi Akshay Kumar has a packed calendar for 2019. The action star will be seen in a number of big-budget movies like 'Kesari', 'Mission Mangal', 'Good News' and Rohit Shetty's recently announced 'Sooryavanshi'. Yes! This man is busy with a lot of work.

Akki will be reuniting with Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Good News' which also stars Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. According to DNA, the shooting for the second schedule of the movie will begin in last week of January. Akki will join Bebo and the team on January 27, 2019, reportedly. Quoting a source, the report states that Akshay has given his dates for the last week of this month.

The shooting will take place in Mumbai where the entire cast will be present. Akki and Bebo did 'Kambakkht Ishq' which released in 2009. She was also seen in a special appearance in 'Gabbar Is Back'.

'Good News' is a romantic comedy featuring the two lead couples. The storyline deals with the issue of pregnancy and how these couples deal with it. The first schedule of the movie began with Diljit and Kiara.