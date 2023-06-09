Akshay Kumar Turns Into Lord Shiva Avatar In Intriguing OMG 2 First Look Poster, Reveals Release Date

New Delhi: Bollywood's Khiladi, Akshay Kumar surprised his fans with an intense and impressive fresh-look poster of his upcoming film Oh My God 2 (OMG 2). Besides Akki in the lead role, the movie also features Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal parts. This will be Yami and Akshay's first on-screen collaboration.

Akshay Kumar on Friday took to his social media handles and teased the new poster along with the release date announcement of OMG 2. He turned into Lord Shiva's avatar looking intriguing with long dread locks, Rudrakha Mala while holding a damru high in his hand. Ash can be seen smeared all over his face. The fans are surely gonna be mighty impressed.

Akshay wrote on Twitter: आ रहे हैं हम, आइयेगा आप भी. 11th August. In theatres. #OMG2

Incidentally, Akshay visited Kedarnath Temple a few days back and later also headed to pay his obesicence at the Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand. His photos and videos from the divine abode of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu went viral on social media.

Oh My God 2 will release on August 11, 2023 and this means that Akshay's massive release will clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Rajinikanth's Jailer. In the first part, Paresh Rawal was seen in a pivotal part and Akshay featured Lord Krishna's avatar.

OMG 2 is helmed by Amit Rai and remains one of the keenly awaited sequels this year.