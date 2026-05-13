Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan reunite after years for Anees Bazmee’s big family entertainer; fans call it comeback combo of 2026

New Delhi: Actors Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and director Anees Bazmee are reuniting for a big-screen family entertainer. The makers have promised a ride of laughter and fun. The film recently wrapped a major Kerala schedule, with the makers expected to unveil a new still featuring Akshay Kumar in the coming days.

This project marks the return of one of Hindi cinema’s most successful actor-director combinations after a slew of commercial entertainers that struck a strong chord with audiences. Known for their blend of humour, chaos, and mass appeal, Kumar and Bazmee’s reunion is being positioned as one of the biggest movie moments of the year!

Backed by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film brings together a packed ensemble led by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, with Raashii Khanna also playing a pivotal role alongside Vijay Raaz and Sudesh Lehri.

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The film also reunites Kumar and Vidya Balan on screen, reviving a pairing that has delivered several popular films over the years and continues to enjoy strong audience recall.

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Produced by Shirish Reddy and Kuldeep Rathore in association with Cape of Good Films, the untitled comedy marks the 60th production venture of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Producer Dil Raju, who is known to give memorable blockbusters returns with a pairing, a movie, a superstar and a filmmaker to show to the audience why he is the man with the Midas touch!

With production progressing as scheduled, the film is shaping up to be one of the biggest family entertainers lined up for the end of 2026. The untitled comedy officially slated to release in cinemas on December 4, 2026.

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